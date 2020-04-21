Occidental Accused Of Seismic IP Theft In $55B Anadarko Buy

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 3:53 PM EDT) -- Occidental Petroleum Corp. illegally received licensed seismic data in its $55 billion acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum Corp., a seismic data company alleged in a Texas federal lawsuit Monday, saying Occidental irreparably damaged the data business when it "knowingly conspired" to misappropriate the company's trade secrets. Canada-based Geophysical Service Inc., which uses seismology to explore for petroleum deposits, says it has suffered more than $20 million in damages at the hands of California-based Occidental and Texas-based Occidental Oil & Gas Corp., claiming that more than 41,000 kilometers of its seismic data "was wrongfully transferred to and obtained by" Occidental since the Anadarko...

