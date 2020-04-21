Uber Hit With Suit Claiming Bias Against Blind Riders

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 6:41 PM EDT) -- Uber Technologies Inc. is facing a lawsuit filed in California federal court by a blind woman who says the company and its drivers discriminate against disabled passengers with service animals, claiming she has been denied dozens of rides because of her disability. Lucia Greco said in the lawsuit filed Sunday that she uses a guide dog, but Uber drivers have canceled arranged trips after they learned she has the service animal, which is a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act and California's Unruh Civil Rights Act. "Ms. Greco is often left standing on the side of the road due to...

