Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Uber Hit With Suit Claiming Bias Against Blind Riders

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 6:41 PM EDT) -- Uber Technologies Inc. is facing a lawsuit filed in California federal court by a blind woman who says the company and its drivers discriminate against disabled passengers with service animals, claiming she has been denied dozens of rides because of her disability.

Lucia Greco said in the lawsuit filed Sunday that she uses a guide dog, but Uber drivers have canceled arranged trips after they learned she has the service animal, which is a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act and California's Unruh Civil Rights Act.

"Ms. Greco is often left standing on the side of the road due to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!