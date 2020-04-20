DuPont Reaches FLSA Settlement With Workers For $5M

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 11:22 PM EDT) -- A class of about 500 workers alleging DuPont Co. and a staffing firm violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by not paying them for time spent on the job before and after their 12-hour shifts asked a Pennsylvania federal judge Monday to approve a $5 million deal ending the dispute. The unopposed motion for preliminary class and collective action settlement includes over $2.8 million to pay claims for back wages and liquidated damages for an average of $5,600 per class member, up to $2 million in attorney fees, up to $150,000 in service awards to be divided among the three named...

