Class Attys Seek $1M Award In McCormick Slack-Fill Suit

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 5:48 PM EDT) -- The attorneys who secured a $2.5 million deal in a D.C. federal court to settle consumer class action claims that McCormick & Co. Inc. underfilled pepper sold in grinders and tins are now seeking an award of $1.09 million in attorney fees and expenses. More than a dozen firms serving as class counsel, plaintiffs' deposition counsel and others offering other legal services have signed off on the request Monday to U.S. District Judge Ellen S. Huvelle, who's overseeing the long-running multidistrict litigation against the spice manufacturer by three state consumer protection classes. According to the filing, Fegan Scott LLC, Kamber Law and...

