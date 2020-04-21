Trader Agrees To Pay CFTC $1.75M To End 'Free Money' Suit

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 3:12 PM EDT) -- A futures trader has agreed to hand over $1.75 million to end U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission allegations that he made misleading claims to attract business. Canadian trader Simon Jousef and his company, FuturesFX, consented to paying $1.3 million in restitution and a $450,000 civil penalty to settle the federal regulators’ allegations, according to the terms of a proposed order filed Monday in Manhattan federal court. Jousef would also be banned from trading on behalf of others under the order. In a letter to U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer, the CFTC said the proposed order would resolve all of the...

