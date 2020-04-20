Walgreens Customers Say Rx Info 'In The Hands Of Thieves'

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 11:07 PM EDT) -- Walgreens didn’t have reasonable or adequate cybersecurity procedures when customers’ prescription records and personal information were exposed in a data breach last year, according to a proposed class action filed Monday in Illinois federal court. Walgreen Co. discovered in late September abnormal activity on a number of customers' accounts online that led to unauthorized third parties gaining illegal access to customers’ sensitive information, including protected health information, but the drug store chain didn’t alert its customers until December, according to the complaint filed by Laura Hernandez. Hernandez said Walgreens was negligent and breached its fiduciary duty when it didn’t take reasonable...

