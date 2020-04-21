BASF Wants Out Of $250M Dicamba Punitive Damages Verdict

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 8:45 PM EDT) -- BASF said Monday that $250 million in punitive damages awarded in a first trial in multidistrict litigation over the pesticide dicamba should be the sole responsibility of Monsanto, telling a Missouri federal judge that the jury did not find BASF responsible for those damages. BASF's filing is the latest salvo in an ongoing fight with Bayer-owned co-defendant Monsanto over who is responsible for the punitive damages in the aftermath of the February verdict, which also included $15 million in compensatory damages to plaintiff Bader Farms. The Missouri farm was the first to go to trial over claims that dicamba, which each...

