Cannabis Marketing Co. Can't Escape TCPA Class Action

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT) -- A California federal court has released cannabis producer Tilt Holdings from a proposed class action over unwanted promotional texts, but said a customer outreach company tied to the firm could still be on the hook for violating federal consumer protection laws. U.S. District Judge Donna M. Ryu ruled Monday that her court lacked jurisdiction over the Boston-based Tilt because there were several layers of corporate ownership separating it from Baker Technologies, which allegedly sent the unwanted texts on behalf of dispensaries in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. Judge Ryu said plaintiffs Richard Komaiko and Marcie Cooperman couldn't show that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS