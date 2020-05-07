Bracewell Adds Former Starwood Energy Insider In New York

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 5:23 PM EDT) -- Bracewell LLP nabbed a former general counsel at Starwood Energy Group for its energy and power practice in New York. Martha Kammoun has advised domestic and international private equity firms and financial institutions on a range of transactions, particularly concerning energy and infrastructure investments, the firm announced last month. Most recently, Kammoun spent almost five years at private equity investor Starwood Energy Group Global LLC, where she rose from deputy general counsel to co-general counsel. "I'm at a stage in my career where I have a unique perspective to offer," she said, adding that her in-house experience gave her "the opportunity...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS