Lands' End Can't Escape Suit Over Delta Uniforms

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 5:27 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin federal judge on Monday refused to toss consolidated proposed class actions alleging Lands’ End made uniforms for Delta employees that gave them health problems, saying the move would be premature. U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson refused to strike the suits before they've had a chance to go through discovery, saying the Delta employees have plausibly alleged facts that would support class certification, which is all that is needed at this stage in the litigation. The judge rejected the contention by Lands’ End that the class proposed by the employees contains too many uninjured members. “There are three problems with Lands’ End’s...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS