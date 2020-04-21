Fashion Nova To Pay Shoppers $9.3M To Settle FTC Violations

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 11:02 PM EDT) -- Fast fashion retailer Fashion Nova on Tuesday agreed to pay a record $9.3 million to consumers to settle Federal Trade Commission allegations that it illegally issued gift cards instead of refunds to compensate consumers for unshipped merchandise and didn't properly notify consumers when it failed to timely ship products. Fashion Nova — which has hundreds of millions of dollars in sales and has teamed up with celebrities such as Cardi B — has for years promised customers "fast shipping" and "two-day shipping" but often failed to deliver on those promises, the FTC had alleged in its complaint filed on Monday in California federal...

