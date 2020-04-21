Nabors Keeps $2.2M Win Over Delayed Drilling Equipment

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court on Tuesday affirmed a $2.2 million win for Nabors Industries Inc. over a manufacturer's delayed delivery of drilling rig equipment, holding Nabors terminated the deal for cause and could recoup previous payments. The First Court of Appeals in Houston determined the trial court was right to grant Nabors a summary judgment win on its breach of contract claim against Arc Designs Inc., from which Nabors agreed to buy five sets of drilling rig equipment. Nabors "conclusively established" that it terminated the contract based on Arc Design's failure to deliver the equipment as agreed, the panel wrote. Arc had...

