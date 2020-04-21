How J&J's $4.7B Appeal Could Shape Missouri's Talc Trials

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 10:06 PM EDT) -- A group of Johnson & Johnson talc users face an uphill climb trying to hold onto their $4.69 billion win against the company as they square off before a Missouri appellate court Friday, in an appeal that could shape the future of talc trials in the state. Past rulings in Missouri appellate court should give Johnson & Johnson confidence as it argues that combining 22 ovarian cancer patients' claims in one trial was inherently unfair. J&J is also trying to continue a streak of appellate decisions tossing verdicts won by non-Missouri residents, although the plaintiffs in this case will be bringing...

