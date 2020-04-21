Fed. Circ. Gives Dish, SiriusXM New Shot At Fees In IP Fight

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 5:21 PM EDT) -- Dish Network and SiriusXM will have another shot at scoring attorney fees in a patent dispute over video playback technology after the Federal Circuit on Tuesday ruled that a lower court incorrectly found they weren't prevailing parties after successfully invalidating a patent. In an eight-page precedential opinion, a three-judge panel threw out a Delaware federal judge's November 2018 decision to deny Dish and SiriusXM's bid for attorney fees in a lawsuit brought by Dragon Intellectual Property LLC over a patent for technology that lets users pause, record and rewatch missed portions of broadcasts. The companies' fee request came after the Patent Trial...

