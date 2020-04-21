Burger King Workers Say Franchises Compete On Hiring

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT) -- Burger King workers accusing the chain of violating antitrust law through no-poach provisions asked a Florida federal court Monday to amend their complaint to make it clear that franchises work in competition with one another, particularly in hiring decisions. The employees said they have proposed amendments with a “host of new factual allegations” that show Burger King franchisees are independent businesses with competing interests that make wholly separate hiring decisions. They are hoping to revive their suit alleging that the corporation illegally barred its franchisees from hiring another franchisee’s employees, hindering their career opportunities. U.S. District Judge Jose E. Martinez tossed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS