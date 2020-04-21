9th Circ. Judge Open To Reviving Oculus IP Suit Again

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 7:49 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit judge appeared open on Tuesday to reviving a lawsuit claiming Oculus VR sold Facebook a stolen headset design for $2 billion, saying a trial judge's finding that the partner behind the litigation didn't have authority to sue could open the door for other defendants to challenge plaintiffs' authority to bring cases. The appeal hinges on whether Total Recall Technologies' breach-of-contract lawsuit against Oculus and its founder Palmer Luckey can be tossed under pleading requirements in federal Civil Procedure Rule 9, which lays out rules for whether a party has the capacity or authority to sue or be sued....

