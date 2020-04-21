Air Force Seeks Out Of 'Unlawful' Suit Over Fuel Cleanup

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 6:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Air Force has urged a New Mexico federal judge to toss a suit challenging its plan to remediate contamination from an on-base fuel leak, arguing the court should defer to the oversight of a state environmental agency. The New Mexico Environment Department, or NMED, already oversees the Air Force's efforts to address contamination from a fuel leak at Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque, and calls from state lawmakers, nearby residents and community groups for the court to step in to try to speed up the cleanup are an "unlawful collateral attack" on NMED's authority, the Air Force argued...

