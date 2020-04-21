Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ariz. Fights Trans Prof's Class Bid In Gender Surgery Suit

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 8:15 PM EDT) -- Arizona shot back at a university professor's bid for class status in his suit claiming the state's employee health care plan unlawfully denies gender confirmation-related surgeries, arguing there wouldn't be enough people in the would-be classes to warrant certification.

The state on Monday filed an opposition to a class certification motion from plaintiff Russell Toomey in his suit challenging the health plan's "categorical exclusion" of gender surgeries under the Fourteenth Amendment's Equal Protection Clause and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.

According to the state, Toomey hasn't met the numerosity requirement for class certification under Rule 23 of the Federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!