Ariz. Fights Trans Prof's Class Bid In Gender Surgery Suit

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 8:15 PM EDT) -- Arizona shot back at a university professor's bid for class status in his suit claiming the state's employee health care plan unlawfully denies gender confirmation-related surgeries, arguing there wouldn't be enough people in the would-be classes to warrant certification. The state on Monday filed an opposition to a class certification motion from plaintiff Russell Toomey in his suit challenging the health plan's "categorical exclusion" of gender surgeries under the Fourteenth Amendment's Equal Protection Clause and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. According to the state, Toomey hasn't met the numerosity requirement for class certification under Rule 23 of the Federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS