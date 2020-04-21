Taronis Execs Sued Over 'Nonexistent' San Diego Contract

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 6:57 PM EDT) -- Five Taronis Technologies Inc. executives were targeted with a shareholder’s derivative suit in Delaware federal court Tuesday over the energy company’s “nonexistent” contract with the city of San Diego. Investor Brandon Segrave filed his suit on behalf of the company hot on the heels of a rejected bid to dismiss a proposed class action over the same events in Arizona federal court earlier in April. In his complaint, Segrave claims Taronis’ board of directors fabricated the existence of a contract between the company and San Diego for MagneGas2, a synthetic, hydrogen-based renewable fuel, in order to boost flagging stock prices....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS