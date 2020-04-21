Real-Time Data Processing Co. Closes $250M Funding Round

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 5:34 PM EDT) -- A group specializing in real-time data processing for businesses said Tuesday it raised $250 million in its latest fundraising round, led by Coatue Management and including Franklin Templeton and Sequoia Capital. Confluent Inc., which is headquartered in Mountain View, California, and London, said it's now valued at $4.5 billion, and that the Series E funding brings its total financing to $456 million. Confluent's event streaming technology allows a business to instantly see and react to real-time data updates, which could be triggered by a change to a bank account, a rideshare arrival time or store inventory, according to its statement....

