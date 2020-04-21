NJ Atty Cops To Evading $250K Taxes On Firm Income

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 9:11 PM EDT) -- The onetime managing partner of a New Jersey firm then known as Long & Marmero LLP admitted Tuesday to evading more than $250,000 in federal taxes by having a firm bookkeeper misclassify income he received from the firm as its business expenses, prosecutors said. Douglas M. Long, 54, of Upper Deerfield, New Jersey, pled guilty via video conference before U.S. District Judge Noel. L Hillman to an information charging him with a single count of federal income tax evasion, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey. The Woodbury-based firm has since changed its name to Grace,...

