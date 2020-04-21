Ariz. Court OKs Retrial Over $4M Patient OD Death Verdict

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 10:27 PM EDT) -- An Arizona appeals court said Tuesday a drug treatment center should have a new trial in connection with the treatment of a patient who died of an overdose, agreeing with the lower court that the jury was not properly instructed as to one defense. The Arizona Court of Appeals upheld the lower court's decision to grant a new trial after being persuaded that the jury wasn't properly instructed on a defense available to Arizona's Healing Center LLC under Arizona law in the suit brought by David and Mary Helmreich. They sued the center over the death of family member Jay Helmreich...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS