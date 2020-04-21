Topgolf Says Servers' Duplicative FLSA Suit Should Be Nixed

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 8:46 PM EDT) -- Sports entertainment company Topgolf told a federal judge in Houston on Tuesday to toss a lawsuit alleging wage violations at Topgolf locations because the proposed class of bartenders and waiters had notice of an "identical" class action and chose not to opt in. Topgolf International Inc. told U.S. District Judge Keith P. Ellison that the allegations brought by lead plaintiff Taylor Batiste "mirror" those brought by Pamela Reyes in another Texas lawsuit U.S. District Judge Karen Gren Scholer dismissed with prejudice in July after Topgolf and nearly 40 employees reached a settlement. Batiste was notified about that collective action and had an opportunity to...

