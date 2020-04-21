AT&T, Staffing Co. Reach Deal In EEOC Suit Over Hijab Ban

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 10:49 PM EDT) -- AT&T and a staffing company have struck a deal with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to end a lawsuit in Tennessee federal court claiming the companies barred workers from wearing hijabs in a warehouse and then punished them for refusing to take them off. The EEOC, AT&T Services Inc. and Versant Supply Chain Inc. on Tuesday jointly asked the court to sign off on a consent decree to end a suit brought under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act that had claimed the companies' employees were required to take off hijabs before being allowed to work in an AT&T...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS