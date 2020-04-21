Sterling National Bank Loans $30M For Bronx Apartments

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 5:28 PM EDT) -- Sterling National Bank has loaned $30 million to an entity affiliated with JCAL Development Group for an apartment building in the Bronx, according to records made public in New York on Tuesday. The loan to a JCAL Development Group LLC entity is for 329 E. 132nd St., with $2.45 million of the funds marked for new financing for the building and the remainder an assumption and refinancing of preexisting debt at the building. The 91-unit property, also known as the Bridgeline, is in the southwestern Bronx in the Mott Haven neighborhood, close to the Harlem River. The Willis and Third Avenue...

