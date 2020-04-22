Crypto Exchange Calls Ex-Worker's Bonus Suit Meritless

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 7:07 PM EDT) -- Kraken is fighting an ex-employee's attempt to revive a lawsuit accusing the bitcoin trading platform of breaking its promise to pay him a bonus, telling the Second Circuit that a New York federal judge correctly threw out the litigation. Kraken, which is incorporated under the name Payward Inc., argued Monday that Robert Adler's contract didn't guarantee him a bonus. U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty recognized this when dismissing the lawsuit in September, Kraken said, encouraging the Second Circuit to follow suit and reject Adler's appeal. "[Adler] wants the court to replace the contract he made with the contract he wanted,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS