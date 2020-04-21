Ill. City Fights Bid To Revive Anti-Sanctuary Row At 7th Circ.

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 8:32 PM EDT) -- The city of Evanston, Illinois, and the U.S. Conference of Mayors urged the Seventh Circuit on Monday to affirm a ruling that the federal government can't impose immigration-related conditions on a public safety grant, saying the U.S. attorney general is seeking to "force his political preferences on as many cities as possible." The authority to impose such conditions must come from Congress, the city and conference argued in a brief to the appellate court. They say the attorney general is attempting to turn his administrative role over the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant program, which serves as a primary source...

