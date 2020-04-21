NC Hospital, Docs Must Face Suit Over Patient's Death

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 10:39 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina appeals court on Tuesday revived a suit accusing a hospital and two doctors of providing negligent care to a woman causing her death, saying the suit was improperly dismissed for failure to obtain a qualified medical expert. In a published opinion, a three-judge Court of Appeals panel reversed the dismissal of a suit accusing Halifax Regional Medical Center and Drs. Jude Ojie and Simbiso Ranga of causing the death of Rene Robinson's mother, Velvet Foote, due to unspecified medical malpractice. The Halifax County judge granted a dismissal bid brought by the health care providers on the basis that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS