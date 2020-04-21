Apple, AT&T Hit With Suit Over Exploding iPhone Injury

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 7:17 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania man sued Apple Inc. and AT&T Mobility LLC in federal court on Tuesday, claiming that his iPhone 6 burst into flames while it was in his pocket, giving him severe and permanent burns and scarring. In the complaint, Connor Palush said he was in his room playing video games with his brother in 2017 when the iPhone exploded without warning, and he found himself with second- and third-degree burns. “Plaintiff’s expectations for this Apple iPhone did not include having it spontaneously and without warning burst into flames and severely burn his body,” Palush said in the complaint. He said...

