Platinum Founder Can't Shake Suit, But His Foundation Can

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 3:05 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge declined on Tuesday to let Platinum Partners co-founder Murray Huberfeld beat claims brought by the defunct hedge fund’s liquidator, but did excuse his family’s charitable foundation from the sprawling litigation. U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff said he could not find evidence that the Huberfeld Family Foundation Inc. provided “substantial assistance” to the well-documented fraud surrounding Platinum’s flagship fund, Platinum Partners Value Arbitrage Fund LP. Huberfeld, meanwhile, had argued that he signed a 2016 agreement with PPVA general partner Platinum Management giving up his interests in Platinum’s entities in exchange for an unconditional release from liability...

