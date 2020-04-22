Judge Says Army Corps Wrongly Nixed Stay In $990M Protest

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 6:23 PM EDT) -- The Court of Federal Claims has overturned the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' decision to override an automatic stay on a $990 million maintenance contract prompted by a protest, saying the Corps had mistakenly treated the protest as untimely. Nika Technologies Inc.'s window to protest its exclusion from the contract began running when a period to ask additional questions related to a debriefing ended, not when the company received its debriefing document, making its protest timely, Judge Charles F. Lettow ruled Tuesday. "Nika's assertion that its debriefing process lasted three days including the two-business day opportunity to submit questions, neither runs...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS