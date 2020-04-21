Claims Court Won't Halt $325M CBP IT Deal Pending Appeal

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 9:42 PM EDT) -- The Court of Federal Claims won’t halt a $325 million U.S. Customs and Border Protection trade system development contract while a bidder appeals its unsuccessful protest, saying Tuesday that the protester had overstated the chances of its appeal succeeding. Harmonia Holdings Group LLC argued that it has a strong chance of success in its appeal following dismissal of its protest for failure to act diligently. Judge Loren A. Smith said that argument misinterprets both the dismissal ruling and case law related to the waiver of protest arguments, and he denied Harmonia’s request for an injunction. “Plaintiff appears to have fundamentally misunderstood...

