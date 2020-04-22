Navy Can Review Unlisted References For Contract Proposals

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 8:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Navy wasn’t out of line when it used a past reference to reject a D.C. business for a program management contract even though the reference wasn't listed in the company's bid, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said. Sayres & Associates Corp. had told the GAO that the Navy should have looked at other reviews of its past performance that were positive and more recent instead of using a negative reference to rule it out of a contract to support the Navy’s DDG-1000 shipbuilding program. Reliability and Performance Technologies LLC won the deal with a $59.2 million bid. “While the...

