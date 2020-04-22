GAO Denies T-Mobile Challenge Of Bid Specs Naming AT&T

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 5:09 PM EDT) -- The Government Accountability Office has rejected T-Mobile's protest of a bid process that specified AT&T FirstNet as the standard to meet or beat when the District of Columbia's parole agency solicited bids for cellular services. After reviewing T-Mobile's challenge of the Court Services and Offender Supervision Agency bid request, GAO attorneys said the agency had adequately laid out the reasons for including a requirement that T-Mobile complained gave AT&T FirstNet a competitive advantage. T-Mobile had "not met its burden to show that the agency's restrictive specification was clearly unreasonable." The CSOSA is a federal agency providing probation and parole supervision in the District of Columbia....

