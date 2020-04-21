Slack Investors' Suit Over Service Outage Credits Trimmed

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 11:08 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday whittled down claims brought by investors alleging messaging platform Slack failed to warn shareholders of the effect its generous service credit policy could have on its bottom line, ruling that several of the company's statements being challenged by shareholders weren't actually misleading. Lead plaintiff and shareholder Fiyyaz Pirani claimed in the proposed class action that he lost more than $1.4 million as a result of misstatements or omissions included in Slack Technologies Inc.'s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ahead of its direct listing. In particular, Slack didn't disclose that it had existing...

