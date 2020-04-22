'No Reason To Delay' Judgment In VIX Manipulation Case

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 9:11 PM EDT) -- Investors will be able to appeal the toss of securities fraud claims against the Chicago Board Options Exchange in a suit over the manipulation of the exchange's volatility index after an Illinois federal judge on Tuesday took the procedural step of entering final judgment on the dismissal. U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah rejected Cboe Global Markets Inc.'s assertions that final judgment would be both prejudicial and wasteful, paving the way for investors to appeal the dismissal of claims that the exchange profited by knowingly allowing anonymous individuals to manipulate its mechanism for calculating settlement prices of options and futures linked to...

