FCC Affirms Relaxed Stance On Political Ad Disclosure Rules

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 6:32 PM EDT) -- As the U.S. nears the height of the 2020 presidential campaign cycle, the Federal Communications Commission assured broadcasters that it won't bring enforcement actions against outlets that make good faith efforts to follow agency rules requiring them to disclose details behind political ads. The agency's so-called political file rules require broadcasters to maintain a public record on political ads, including who paid for the message, what candidates were referenced, and what issues were addressed. The rules also apply to cable systems that originate their own programming. After the FCC updated the regulations in October — laying out a more specific list of...

