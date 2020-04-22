Bausch Execs Try To Nix Derivative Suit Over Fraud Scheme

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 8:06 PM EDT) -- Bausch Health Cos. Inc. executives urged a New Jersey federal judge to toss a shareholder derivative suit over their alleged cover-up of the Canadian pharmaceutical company’s purported price-gouging scheme, arguing that the case belongs in British Columbia. Shareholders brought breach of fiduciary duty, unjust enrichment and other claims against the board of directors at Bausch, formerly Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., for artificially inflating Valeant's stock price by hiding the scheme. The derivative suit on behalf of the company was filed nearly four years after other investors brought a proposed securities fraud class action against Valeant over the same alleged misconduct....

