O'Melveny Lures 2 Real Estate Partners Back From DLA Piper

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 6:37 PM EDT) -- Two attorneys specializing in real estate transactions have rejoined the Los Angeles office of their former firm O'Melveny & Myers LLP after a stint at DLA Piper, the Southern California-based legal powerhouse has announced. O'Melveny announced the return earlier this month of Michael D. Hamilton and Timothy B. Evans, two attorneys who previously worked as associates at O'Melveny in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The pair return to their former firm as partners in the project development and real estate practice. Hamilton told Law360 on Tuesday that the collaborative nature of the culture at O'Melveny is the "number one" reason...

