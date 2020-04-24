EU Wants In On $356M Romania Arbitral Award Suit

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 5:31 PM EDT) -- The European Commission has urged the D.C. Circuit to let it participate in arguments as Romania challenges enforcement of a $356 million arbitral award, saying it needs to clarify how a lower court decision rested on a misunderstanding of European Union law that commands no deference. The commission said U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta last year erroneously confirmed the award issued to Swedish investors Ioan and Viorel Micula after an international tribunal found that Romania had wrongly revoked certain economic incentives. The European Union executive branch said the arbitral award falls outside the jurisdiction of U.S. courts, violates EU law and...

