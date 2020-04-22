Voice Transcription, Analysis Co. Bought In $59M Deal

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 2:10 PM EDT) -- Consumer analytics company Medallia announced Wednesday it is buying a speech-to-text transcription and analysis technology company for $59 million. San Francisco-based software-as-a-service platform Medallia Inc. said it is buying Pittsburgh-headquartered Voci Technologies and will combine its services with Medallia's current analysis of consumers for large companies. "Voci transcribes 100% of live and recorded calls into text that can be analyzed quickly to determine customer satisfaction, adding a powerful set of signals to the Medallia Experience Cloud," Leslie Stretch, president and CEO of Medallia, said in a statement. Voci's analytics software is useful for call centers as it can detect multiple dimensions...

