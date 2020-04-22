Skadden-Led Blank Check Co. Prices Upsized $720M IPO

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT) -- Skadden-led Social Capital Hedosophia Holding Corps. III, a blank check company led by a former Facebook executive, this week raised $720 million in an upsized initial public offering that priced later than expected due to the coronavirus pandemic. Social Capital Hedosophia III sold 72 million shares priced at $10 each on Tuesday. The company’s units began trading Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol IPOC. The company had originally planned to issue 60 million units at $10 each, raising $600 million. Blank check companies, also known as special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, are shell entities that raise...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS