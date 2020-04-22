Cyber Standards Group Denied Atty Fees In Antitrust Suit

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 9:43 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has denied a cybersecurity standards group's bid for attorney fees and costs after quality testing company NSS Labs dropped its antitrust suit against the group and its members Symantec Corp. and ESET LLC. The Anti-Malware Testing Standards Organization tried to argue it should be awarded fees under California's state law aimed at preventing strategic lawsuits against public participation, known as its anti-SLAPP statute. But U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman issued an order Tuesday finding the request was contingent on the court denying the group's dismissal bid, but that never happened because NSS Labs dropped its claims...

