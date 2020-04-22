Feds Asks DC Circ. To Uphold Truck Trailer Emissions Rule

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 2:54 PM EDT) -- Two federal agencies have asked the D.C. Circuit to uphold regulations aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions from heavy-duty truck trailers, arguing an industry association has failed to prove the rule mandates more than the law allows. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Tuesday that their 2016 rule setting fuel efficiency and GHG standards for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, including truck trailers, is well within their authority to promulgate. The Truck Trailer Manufacturers Association said trailers can't be subject to the rule because they don't don't consume fuel or produce GHGs. The joint rule imposed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS