3rd Circ. Scraps Lamictal Wholesalers' Antitrust Class Cert.

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 4:49 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit upended class certification Wednesday for wholesalers pursuing pay-for-delay claims against GlaxoSmithKline PLC and Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd. over the generic version of the mood stabilizer Lamictal, faulting the district court for failing to establish whether average price increases were spread across the entire class. A three-judge panel remanded certification for wholesalers who bought a generic version of Lamictal from Teva because the panel concluded the New Jersey federal judge "assumed, absent a rigorous analysis," that it would be enough to rely on average price increases to declare that the same issues "predominate" across the class. "As is clear from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS