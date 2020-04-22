Pa. Justices Expand Employer Liability For Unemployment Tax

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 4:46 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that the state can require employers to withhold unemployment taxes on behalf of contract employees if the workers provide their services to no other employers, regardless of their potential to do so. The decision overturns a lower court decision that held the state Department of Labor and Industry could not impose the obligation on nail salon, A Special Touch, for employees who were available for outside work. The justices disagreed, siding with the department in holding that employees must be actually involved in independent work, not just available for it, for the employer to be...

