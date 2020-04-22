US Rejects WTO Ruling In Canada Paper Dispute As 'Invalid'

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 6:13 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration has slammed Canada's attempt to set retaliatory trade sanctions against the U.S. for failing to comply with the World Trade Organization's ruling in a case over Canadian specialty paper countervailing duties, arguing the ruling is invalid. The U.S. said in a statement circulated by the WTO on Wednesday that Canada can't seek to enforce the Appellate Body ruling finding that the U.S. Department of Commerce's methodology for calculating countervailing duties violated trade rules because the decision wasn't issued by three active panel members. WTO Appellate Body members Ujal Bhatia and Thomas Graham both had their terms expire in...

