Post Must Face Claims Over Honey Bunches Of Oats Labeling

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 1:33 PM EDT) -- A California judge has shot down a bid by Post Consumer Brands LLC to toss a suit alleging the labeling on its Honey Bunches of Oats cereal misleads customers into thinking honey is the main sweetener, saying the case only makes allegations about honey as a sweetener, not as a flavor, and thus sidesteps federal preemption. In an order filed Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said that while Post argued Food and Drug Administration regulations govern labeling in regards to cereal flavors, those regulations say nothing about sweeteners, and Peter Tucker's proposed class action alleges he bought the cereal...

