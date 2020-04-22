Home Equity Financing Fintech Noah Nabs $150M In Funding

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 12:26 PM EDT) -- Noah, a California-based financial technology startup that provides home financing services, said Wednesday that it has amassed an additional $150 million in funding to finance equity sharing contracts for homeowners. The fresh funding, which comes from institutional investors including pension funds, will be put toward Noah's program to finance equity sharing contracts for homeowners through what it says is a simple technology platform, according to the announcement. Formed in 2016 as Patch Homes Inc., the company rebranded last month and now goes by the name Noah, according to a March statement. The startup is backed by the likes of Union Square Ventures, Breega...

