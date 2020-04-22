Federal Sanctions Don't Block Texas Atty Discipline Suit

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 7:42 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court on Wednesday said federal court sanctions don't prevent state disciplinary action against an embattled Austin attorney accused of filing frivolous pleadings, falsely claiming opposing counsel stalked him and more. Affirming a lower court, the Third Court of Appeals said Omar Weaver Rosales must face the state Commission for Lawyer Discipline’s action stemming from his “bad faith” conduct in six of more than 300 federal lawsuits he has filed asserting Americans with Disabilities Act violations against small businesses. The panel said the commission’s action isn’t barred by res judicata because Rosales’ previous federal disciplinary action — which resulted...

